Your world in 351 calculators

About us

In a surprisingly large part, our reality consists of calculable problems. Should I buy or rent? What's my ideal calorie intake? Can I afford to take this loan? How many lemonades do I need to sell in order to break even? Often times we don't solve these problems, because we lack knowledge, skills, time or willingness to calculate. And then we make bad, uninformed decisions.

Omni Calculator is here to change all that - we are working on a technology that will turn every* calculation-based problem trivial to solve for anyone.

*within reason