Your world in 351 calculators

Business

40 calculators

Chemistry

11 calculators

Construction

22 calculators

Conversion

16 calculators

Finance

27 calculators

Fitness

20 calculators

Games

3 calculators

Health

24 calculators

Math

63 calculators

Physics

63 calculators

Statistics

19 calculators

Other

43 calculators

Omni Discover

Amazing truths about the world shown with calculators.
Height
ft
Weight
lb
BMI
BMI Prime
You are...
About us

In a surprisingly large part, our reality consists of calculable problems. Should I buy or rent? What's my ideal calorie intake? Can I afford to take this loan? How many lemonades do I need to sell in order to break even? Often times we don't solve these problems, because we lack knowledge, skills, time or willingness to calculate. And then we make bad, uninformed decisions.

Omni Calculator is here to change all that - we are working on a technology that will turn every* calculation-based problem trivial to solve for anyone.

*within reason

The most popular calculators

Compound interest

With the compound interest calculator, you can accurately predict how profitable certain investments will be for your portfolio.
Compound Interest Calculator 

Margin

Margin calculator helps you find your profit margin or how much you should sell your goods for. It's a must have for any business person!
Margin Calculator 